Be Ready: A Hurricane Preparedness List for EG

This time of year, I get a little nervous about hurricanes. I’m glad I don’t live in Florida but, the fact is, hurricanes travel up the Eastern Seaboard with alarming regularity. We need to be ready. I know, you are tuning me out and figuring it will be No Big Deal or you can just buy what you need ahead of time. I get that – and I too am that person. But I am trying to be a little more prepared this year.

You can get many preparedness items (if you don’t have them already) at a local hardware store or supermarket. And, of course, there’s always online!

Here’s our list (if you have suggestions/recommendations, please share!):

Non‐perishable food and water (you can buy bottled water and/or have water storage containers you can fill up before the storm, like the 7 gallon Reliance Aqua-Tainer Water Container).

Reliance Aqua-Tainer Water Container). Flashlight and headlamp with spare batteries (make sure you know what type of batteries each device takes!).

A couple of solar lanterns (the type used for camping).

A portable solar charging panel and an extra (charged!) battery pack for your phone.

A lighter or book of matches, in case you need to light a gas burner.

First aid kit (buy one or compile your own).

Important documents (i.e. insurance card, birth certificate, Social Security card, etc.). Store documents in a water‐ proof container.

Cash.

Any prescription medicines that you may need.

Make sure your vehicle’s gas tank is full and move it to an area away from large trees if possible.

Store kit in a safe, secure, dry area.

If you store things in your basement, make sure the containers are waterproof and, ideally, raised off the floor.

If you have a medically-fragile person in your household, consider signing that person up to the R.I. Special Needs Emergency Registry. (Our son James is on oxygen 24/7 and, until I wrote this story, I had not checked to make sure he was on that registry – he is now!)

Make a plan regarding a safe place to retreat to if you live in an area that might be inundated with water, as well as a plan to communicate with loved ones.

What’s your go-to emergency preparedness item? Share it in the comments (or email [email protected]) so we can build an EG-centric list.