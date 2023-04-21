Collecting Sports Equipment for a Cause 

Above: Brenna Plaziak of East Greenwich with some of the sports equipment items she collected for her Mercy Project. Submitted photo

Submitted content

East Greenwich resident and St. Mary Academy–Bay View senior Brenna Plaziak led a sports equipment drive for local nonprofits for her Mercy Project. “The Mercy Project, which is one of our graduation requirements, is an opportunity for students to engage in direct service that benefits the lives of people in need,” said Plaziak.

For Plaziak’s Mercy Project, she teamed up with two other graduating seniors from her class to launch what they refer to as “Let’s Get Active.”

“We chose a sports equipment drive because the three of us all play competitive sports,” said Plaziak. “We recognize how expensive it is to purchase sports equipment, training gear, cleats, skates, or whatever is required to participate in an organized sport. By making it accessible to students of all ages, we are helping to remove a barrier to sports participation, and giving other students the opportunity to play regardless of their ability to pay for sports equipment.”

The three seniors collected close to 500 new and used sports-related items, which they primarily donated to Boys and Girls Club of Warwick and Button Hole Golf.

In addition to making sports more accessible to interested youth across the state, the Let’s Get Active project aligned with one of the five Mercy Critical Concerns, Earth. “As a Bay View student, we are challenged to be socially conscious, and Let’s Get Active not only focuses on helping students have better access to playing sports, but it also helps us contribute to a more sustainable environment by reusing versus buying new,” Plaziak added.

Plaziak will be attending University of St. Joseph in West Hartford, Conn., in the fall, where she will be studying biology and also playing field hockey.