Baseball: Scrimmage with Prout

by | Mar 30, 2023

Above: Safe! Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

“Take Me Out To The Ball Game” (Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer, 1908). Ok, I went to an EG, Prout scrimmage game today. I can’t give you any stats because there aren’t any. No umpires. No one keeping the record book, and no numbers on any players. So, I have a slideshow of players, and not much else. “How was the game?” I thought you’d never ask. 

Both teams were in learning mode at the beginning. Feeling each other out. Were there errors? Of course. How about hits? Yep. They started coming and then it rained (hits). Score? Who cares? The teams sure didn’t. It was a good day. Come to think of it, isn’t any day a good day for baseball?  

(Like the slideshow below? Let us know so we can decide if we want to share more of them!)

