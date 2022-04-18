Baseball: EG Over Chariho, 7-1

Above: An umpire’s view of Tyler Niessing’s pitch. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The boys in maroon came out on top by a score of 7 to 1. All in all, it was a pretty evenly matched game but for one difference. The bats were connecting more often for the Avengers.

EG’s next game is against Pilgrim Monday, April 18.

Editor’s note: If you are a Boys Baseball parent, we could use your help in covering the games. If you love to write, that’s great, but even just sending us a few notes about a game can help. We can’t cover all the games but we’d love to provide more info when we can! Contact [email protected] Thanks!