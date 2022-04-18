Baseball: EG Over Chariho, 7-1

Above: An umpire’s view of Tyler Niessing’s pitch. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The boys in maroon came out on top by a score of 7 to 1. All in all, it was a pretty evenly matched game but for one difference. The bats were connecting more often for the Avengers.

EG’s next game is against Pilgrim Monday, April 18.

Cory Szabo makes a fly out at left field.

Parke Hardesky is thrown out at second.

The Chariho runner gets his uniform dirty.

Chad Coppola takes a bat.

 

 

