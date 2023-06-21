Baseball: EG Falls Short in State Title Quest

Above: Ryan Sheeran goes airborne for the catch. Photos by Chip DeLorenzo

The EP Townies beat the Avengers 1-0

Two teams couldn’t be more evenly matched than the East Providence Townies and East Greenwich Avengers. The two clubs played four baseball games this spring, with each team scoring a total of nine runs and winning two games. The Townies won the contest that mattered the most however: the last one.

EP edged EG 1-0 for the second day in a row on Monday at Rhode Island College to win the Division 2 baseball finals two games to one. The Avengers battled right to the end like they did all season, putting men on second and third in the bottom of the seventh with no outs. Ryan Fay started the inning with a line drive single to center. Grogan O’Brien followed that up with a double to left center, setting up a possible walk-off win. But the Townies shut the door before any Avengers could score.

O’Brien and Michael Ucci did all they could on the mound in their last high school game to bring home EG’s first state crown in 30 years. O’Brien pitched five masterful innings before turning a 1-0 game over to Ucci, who struck out four in two innings to keep an EG win a possibility. The Avengers couldn’t tilt the score in their favor, however, before the final out was recorded.

East Greenwich finished the season 20-7 overall, winning their subdivision and earning the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs.

“I couldn’t be more proud of a group of players than these guys,” Coach Bill O’Connell said. “A tremendous group of young men who used a winning combination of confidence, talent, teamwork and love of the game to have a season I hope they never forget.”