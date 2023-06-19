Baseball: EG, EP Tied 1-1 in D2 State Final

Above: Casey DeLorenzo comes in to seal the deal Friday. Photos by Chip DeLorenzo

Game 3 Monday will decide who is state champ

East Greenwich and East Providence are showing their mettle in the Division 2 state baseball final, with EG taking the first game Friday, 3-2, then EP taking the game Sunday 1-0. The Avengers are seeking their first state title since 1998.

On Friday, East Greenwich used a pair of aces to move within one game of the Division 2 championship on Friday. Seniors Michael Ucci and Casey DeLorenzo combined for a 3-2 victory over East Providence at Rhode Island College.

Ucci (6-1, 80 Ks in 53.1 innings) and DeLorenzo (8-0, 6 complete games) have set the tone for the Avengers on the mound all season. In this one, Ucci struck out 10 over six innings before handing the ball to DeLorenzo with the score tied 2-2 going into the top of the seventh. DeLorenzo kept the Townies at bay with two scoreless innings, which gave the Avengers time to push across the winning run. That came in the bottom of the eighth when Grogan O’Brien slashed a hard single to left to score Ucci from third.

Alex DeTomasis scored EG’s first run on a wild pitch in the third after reaching on a single. Cade Thomas (2-3) drove home Robert Brooks in the fifth with a massive shot that nearly cleared the fence in right.

On Sunday, East Providence beat East Greenwich 1-0 in a thrilling pitchers duel to send their best of three Division 2 championship series to a winner-take-all Game 3. Casey DeLorenzo pitched more than good enough to win, but it wasn’t to be as an unearned run in the fifth was the difference.

The Avengers hit the ball hard all day, including a Michael Ucci blast in the first that hit the wall in left for a double. EG couldn’t get him home, though, a harbinger of things to come the rest of the day. EG went down fighting, loading the bases in the seventh before the final out was recorded.

Game 3 is Monday at 4:30 at Rhode Island College.