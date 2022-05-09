Baseball: 8-3 Loss to Coventry

Above: Evan Macaulay bears down for a pitch. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all Chuck’s photos at chuckn.com.

Do you remember the old baseball saying, “Hit ‘em where they ain’t”? Well, that’s not what the Avengers did Friday. They made a lot of hits, but most to where a Coventry outfielder was. That is until the last inning.

The final was 8 to 3 Coventry, but it was 8 to 0 going into the seventh. Then the bats got hot for the Avengers. It was too little too late.

That saying was told by Willie Keeler around 1892. The whole saying is, “Keep your eye on the ball and hit ‘em where they ain’t.” Good advice for any baseball player.

Cade Thomas makes contact in the seventh.

Michael Ucci slides back to third.

Thomas Grogan O’Brien tries to keep his uniform clean on a slide to second.

Coach O’Connell gives a pep talk to the team.

 

