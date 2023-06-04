Baseball: 2 Playoff Wins, Including No Hitter by Ucci

Above: Casey DeLorenzo slides save into second. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The top-seeded EG High Avengers baseball team kicked off their post-season in Division 2 with a pair of huge wins over the weekend. On Friday, newly minted D2 MVP Mike Ucci dominated Narragansett from 60 feet 6 inches away, striking out 13 and walking none as he threw an overpowering no-hitter. Ucci faced just two hitters over the minimum.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Avengers scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth en route to their 7-0 victory. Casey DeLorenzo (2 hits, 2B) and Ryan Fay (2-2 with a walk) each drove in two to lead the Avengers’ attack. Robert Brooks was 2-3 with a walk, an RBI and one run scored for EG.

On Saturday, DeLorenzo followed up Ucci’s masterpiece with one of his own, recording a 6-2 complete game win over second seeded Barrington. The D2 second team all-division senior controlled the hard-hitting Eagles’ lineup with his powerful right arm, striking out five, walking just one and relinquishing zero earned runs. The biggest moment came in the top of the fifth when DeLorenzo escaped a bases loaded, one out jam unscathed by dismissing Barrington’s number four and five hitters with a strikeout and fly ball.

The Avengers once again used a 5-run inning to put away their opponent. This time it was the third. After Brooks was hit by a pitch, EG strung together three hard hit singles by D2 first team all-division selection Cade Thomas, Ucci, and DeLorenzo, a sac fly by Fay, another single by Grogan O’Brien and a line out by Alex Detomasis to forge a four-run lead that held the rest of the way.

The Avengers now need one more win to move on to the best of three D2 finals at Rhode Island College. EG plays next on Wednesday against the winner of Barrington and Middletown, who play Monday.