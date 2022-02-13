Avenger Winter Sports Roundup

Above: The EGHS Girls Indoor Track team. Submitted photo.

By Amanda Dronzek

This article first appeared in The Spectrum.

The spring semester has begun at East Greenwich High School, as winter sports enter their final stretch of the season. Most notably, the EGHS girls indoor track and field team went undefeated in their dual meets with a record of 11-0. This past Wednesday, the girls team clinched the Dwyer division championship. East Greenwich stole the show, with outstanding results in nearly every event. Beginning with the 4X800 meter relay (freshman Mary Murphy, freshman Emily Clarke, sophomore Alicia Chen, and sophomore Ella Maybaum), East Greenwich finished in first place, along with a first place finish in the 4X200 (sophomore Stella Ruff, sophomore Ava Fairbanks, junior Lily Shaughnessy, and senior Kendall Stearns). In the 55 meter hurdles, East Greenwich took every spot on the podium, with senior Lola Balkcom coming in first, along with juniors Jillian Tracey and Lily Shaungessey taking second and third. In the 600 meter dash, juniors Rylee Shunney, Helena Dunwoody, and senior Kendall Stearns finished in the top three, along with a second place finish from Stella Ruff in the 300 meter dash. In the 1500, Ella Maybaum took first place, and Rylee Shunney found first place one again in the 3000 meter run.

Due to weather conflicts, EG competed in the RIIL Class Championship before the division meet. Starting off strong, EG had two first place finishes from Alicia Chen in the 1000 meter run and Rylee Shunney in the 1500 meter run. In the girls 4X400 (Mary Murphy, Helena Dunwoody, Rylee Shunney, and Kendall Stearns), EG placed first, along with two second place finishes in the 4X200 (Stella Ruff, Ava Fairbanks, junior Grace Clark, and Kendall Stearns) and 4X800 (Mary Murphy, Alicia Chen, Ella Maybaum, and sophomore Cece Caliri). Lola Balkcom won second place in the 55 meter hurdles.

Among EG’s success at Class came further success in the girls freshman state championship. Freshmen Emily Clarke and Mary Murphy took home three medals from their meet over the weekend. In the 1000 meter run, Clarke finished in sixth place, along with a third place finish in the 3000 meter run. Competing in the 600 meter run, Murphy finished sixth. East Greenwich has continued to smoke the competition, as junior Reese Fahys was named Gatorade Runner of the Year for the second year in a row.

The boys track team has seen success this winter, going 4-5 in their indoor season. At freshman states this past Monday, EG’s Jason Diiuro won the 300 meter dash, and slashed the school record for the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.18 seconds. Next week, the Avengers take on the Varsity and JV State Championships.

East Greenwich boys hockey has dominated in Division I, with an overall record of 13-2-1, including big wins against the historically powerful Mt. St. Charles and Hendricken. Paving the way for a run to the state championship, the Avengers take the ice this Friday against La Salle. Currently, the girls hockey team holds a record of 0-7, as they continue look for their first win.

EG’s boys basketball had their third win of the season on Wednesday. Following an unbelievable year on the turf, junior field hockey star Alex Mega scored her 1000th point in Thursday night’s basketball game against Saint Rays, sending the girls to their third win this winter.

On the mats, the wrestling team holds a record of 3-3 with just a few weeks remaining in the season.

The EGHS girls swim team stands at 3-3, with the boys team at 2-3 as they look for a championship in Division II.

More to come from the Avengers, as their success is far from over.

Amanda Dronzek