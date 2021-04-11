Avenger Football: EG Loses to Central, 30-14

Above: Jonah Hill (24) makes an incredible catch. Photos by Mary MacIntosh

Central High School topped East Greenwich on the gridiron Friday night, 30-14, EG’s first loss in this short pandemic spring season.

Central ran up the score early, with a 16-0 score in the first quarter. EG nearly caught up in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns and extra points. But that was the end of EG’s scoring; Central had two more touchdowns in the second half for the final score of 30-14.

Jack McMullen scored both touchdowns for the Avengers, one on a pass from QB Parke Hardesky and one running. He also kicked for the extra points.

It was Senior Night at Carcieri Field, with 14 seniors to celebrate, including two who normally wouldn’t be able to play because they play soccer.