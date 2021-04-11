Avenger Football: EG Loses to Central, 30-14

by | Apr 11, 2021

Above: Jonah Hill (24) makes an incredible catch. Photos by Mary MacIntosh

Central High School topped East Greenwich on the gridiron Friday night, 30-14, EG’s first loss in this short pandemic spring season. 

Central ran up the score early, with a 16-0 score in the first quarter. EG nearly caught up in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns and extra points. But that was the end of EG’s scoring; Central had two more touchdowns in the second half for the final score of 30-14. 

Jack McMullen scored both touchdowns for the Avengers, one on a pass from QB Parke Hardesky and one running. He also kicked for the extra points.

It was Senior Night at Carcieri Field, with 14 seniors to celebrate, including two who normally wouldn’t be able to play because they play soccer.

EG Quarterback Parke Hardesky (10) looks to throw past Central’s Dahmir Lassiter.

Pass blocked by Elisha Williams

It was Senior Night for the EG football team – all 14 of them (sorry we don’t have them all pictured here!). 

 

 

 

 

