Avenger Football: Challenging Season Continues

Above: Cody Coppola receives the Mark R. Guindon Sportsmanship Award during the Oct. 14 game against East Providence. Photos by Stephen MacIntosh

Some seasons are tougher than others. The Avenger Football team is in the middle of a tough one, with a 1-3 conference record and a 1-5 record overall. After a heartening Homecoming win Sept. 30, the team dropped the next two games, a 27-7 loss to Burrillville Oct. 8 and a 47-14 loss against East Providence Oct. 14.

They play St. Raphael Academy (3-1 in conference play) this Saturday (10/22) away at noon. Go Avengers!