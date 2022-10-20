Avenger Football: Challenging Season Continues

Above: Cody Coppola receives the Mark R. Guindon Sportsmanship Award during the Oct. 14 game against East Providence. Photos by Stephen MacIntosh
Some seasons are tougher than others. The Avenger Football team is in the middle of a tough one, with a 1-3 conference record and a 1-5 record overall. After a heartening Homecoming win Sept. 30, the team dropped the next two games, a 27-7 loss to Burrillville Oct. 8 and a 47-14 loss against East Providence Oct. 14.
They play St. Raphael Academy (3-1 in conference play) this Saturday (10/22) away at noon. Go Avengers!
Successful TD leap by Patrick Kiernan (15) against Burrillville. Photo: SM
Tyler Kim (11) and Cole O’Brien (53) look to stop Burrillville offense. Photo: SM
Thomas Sheeran (12) looks to gain yardage against Burrillville Oct. 8. Photo: SM
Trey Harrington (3) tries to get past EP’s Tyler Gouveia (17). Photo: SM
Patrick Kiernan (15) reaches for successful touchdown pass against East Providence. Photo: SM
Jack Martinez (84) shut down by EP’s Jayden Healey (15). Photo: SM
