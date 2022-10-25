Avenger Football: Blanked by St. Rays, 22-0

Above: Carlos Gallegos (41) sneaks past Saints defense. Photos by Stephen MacIntosh
The EG Avenger Football team lost their regular season game against St. Raphael’s 22-0. That leaves only one more regular season game, on Friday at 7 p.m. at home, when they are hosting Cranston East. It will be Senior Night.
Thomas Sheeran (12) reaches for the ball. Photo: SM
Patrick Kiernan’s (15) leaping catch. Photo: SM
Cade Thomas (22) looks to stop Ethan McCann-Carter. Photo: SM
Avenger Carlos Gallegos (41). Photo: SM
