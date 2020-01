Above: Grant Driscoll goes up.

Photos by Tracy Coppola

The Avengers Boys Basketball team improved to 7-0 in league play with a home win over Middletown Thursday, 61-47. Andrew Plympton scored 21 points for EG, with Grant Driscoll contributing 10. EG plays Narragansett away on Monday.

