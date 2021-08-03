Arts Roundup: In-Person Entertainment, Again!

In-person entertainment is back, and local art and theatre venues are offering exciting events that you can add to your summer bucket list. Be sure to check out these local happenings. (And if you have an event to highlight, send information to [email protected])

July 31 to Sept. 4

Join Warwick Center for the Arts for a new exhibit titled “Resilience; A Juried Native American Art Exhibit.” The show’s artwork includes installations, freestanding pieces and 2D and 3D media. The exhibit’s curator, Angel Beth Smith, of the Narragansett Tribe, is a professional artist with more than 30 years of experience providing artistic content, teaching, and marketing support to academic institutions, churches and private organizations.

The exhibit is a collaboration between Warwick Center for the Arts, the Tomaquag Museum and RISCA’s Atrium Gallery Travelling Exhibits. “Resilience” will run from July 31 to Sept. 4, and an opening reception—which is free and open to the public—will occur on Aug. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. Warwick Center for the Arts is located at 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. For further information, please visit warwickcfa.org or call (401) 737-0010.

Aug. 18

Join Aileen Quinn for Watercolor Wednesdays where you can relax and learn different watercolor painting techniques. After receiving an introduction of brushes and materials, you can start working on your individual piece of art.

Watercolor Wednesday runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Warwick Center for the Arts on 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. The cost for non-members is $45 and the cost for members is $35. For any questions, please email [email protected].

Aug. 27

Are you ready to watch Bill Murray attempt to catch the menacing golf course gopher in “Caddyshack”? If so, you will want to spend your evening watching this beloved 1980s classic at the Greenwich Odeum. This movie night is a partnership between Huck’s Filling Station and Greenwich Odeum, so enjoy a crafted meal experience at Huck’s and then head over to Greenwich Odeum for a viewing of “Caddyshack.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the film begins at 8 p.m. Audience members should be advised that the movie is rated R. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at greenwichodeum.com. Greenwich Odeum is located at 55 Main St.

Aug. 29

Music on the Hill invites audiences to attend four indoor concerts that are a part of the organization’s 2021 music festival. Starting with “Glad to be Bach” on Aug. 29, Music on the Hill is happy to share chamber music with the Rhode Island community. This concert will consist of “Violin Sonata No. 1 in G minor BMV 1001,” “Prelude: Homage a Casals,” “Die Seele ruht in Jesu Handen, BWV 127” and “Cello Suite No. 6 in D Major BWV 1012.”

“Glad to be Bach” will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (99 Peirce St.) and will start at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $20 and students with a valid student ID can enter for free. For more information and a list of musicians playing, please visit musiconthehillri.org.

Aug. 30

Mozart fans will want to attend Music on the Hill’s concert “In Mozart’s Footsteps” on Aug. 30. The night’s selections include “Concerto No. 3 for Violin and Strings in G major, K 216” and “Concerto for Jazz Violin, Strings, and Piano.”

“In Mozart’s Footsteps” will be held at Immaculate Conception Church (237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston) and will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $20 and students with a valid student ID can enter for free. For more information and a list of musicians playing, please visit musiconthehillri.org.

Sept. 1

Start September the right way by joining Music on the Hill for the “Beethoven and Brahms” concert. The arrangements include “Elegy,” “Two Songs for Contralto with Cello Obligato” and “Concerto for Piano No. 4 in G major.”

“Beethoven and Brahms” will be held at Dunn’s Corners Community Church (221 Post Rd., Westerly) and will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $20 and students with a valid student ID can enter for free. For more information and a list of musicians playing, please visit musiconthehillri.org.

Sept. 3

Music on the Hill concludes its 2021 music festival with its “Baroque and Beyond” concert. Featuring the compositions such as “Claire de Lune,” “Partita No. 2 for Violin and Bass in D minor,” “Three Double Bass Duets” and “Mother Goose Suite,” audiences are in for a special treat.

“Baroque and Beyond” will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (99 Peirce St.) and will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $20 and students with a valid student ID can enter for free. For more information and a list of musicians playing, please visit musiconthehillri.org.

Sept. 4

Comedy lovers gather round, because Steve Hofstetter will be performing at the Greenwich Odeum this September. He is one of the top booked acts for colleges and has written humor columns for the New York Times, Sports Illustrated and NHL. He has also appeared on CBS’s Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and is the executive producer of “Laughs” on Fox networks.

The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at greenwichodeum.com. Greenwich Odeum is located at 55 Main St.

September to October

The Gamm Theatre will begin its 37th season in September – starting with the play “A Lie Agreed Upon” by Tony Estrella. The plot starts with a brand-new hot springs spa and resort about to open. With the local economy doing well, the future’s looking bright for this new business. All is moving along smoothly when the spa’s chief medical officer, Dr. Thomas Stockman, discovers that the springs themselves are poisoned and he insists on doing the ‘right thing.’ In a show where morality meets self-interest, audience members will see how Stockman navigates this unfortunate discovery.

Season 37 subscriptions are now on sale, and single tickets for “A Lie Agreed Upon” will be available for purchase starting Aug. 30. The Gamm Theatre is located at 1245 Jefferson Blvd., in Warwick. For more information, please visit gammtheatre.org.