Argys, Gavek to Receive PVD Gridiron Top Awards

Above: Cristos Argys (#18) goes up for a catch during a game for Holy Cross. Photo credit: Holy Cross Athletics

Argys is from East Greenwich

CRISTOS ARGYS, a 6-2, 202 lb defensive back from Holy Cross, and MALIK GAVEK, a 5-10, 195 lb defensive back from URI, are slated to receive two of the top awards to be given by the Providence Gridiron Club, at their Annual Awards Night to be held at the Quonset ‘O’ Club, in North Kingstown, on April 5.

Argys will receive the Pride of Rhode Island Award, given to a product of a Rhode Island High School football program, who distinguishes himself at an out-of-state college.

Gavek will receive the Home State Hero Award given to a RIHS football program product who stands out at one of the four (Brown, Bryant, Salve Regina, URI ) football-playing colleges in Rhode Island.

Argys, is from East Greenwich but played at Moses Brown and then Cheshire Academy.

At MB he stood out in track, basketball and football. He was New England champ in the 400 meters and set a school record in the 800 meters. He was a two-time captain in basketball, 1000-point scorer and 2x state titleist and All Division.

In football he was a team captain and All State. He played for Willie Edwards at MB and Dave Dykeman at Cheshire.

At The Cross he saw action all five years. As a frosh he had a highlight blocked punt return 32 yards for a score versus Boston College. In 2019 he blocked a punt versus Monmouth in the NCAA playoffs. Both years he was named to the Patriot League Honor Roll.

In 2021 he played all 12 games starting 8 with 26 tackles, 13 solo and 2 interceptions.

Last fall he played 12 games with 29 tackles, 21 solo. He had a career-high five tackles against Yale.

A fine choice, Argys stood out on the football field and in the classroom for the Crusaders, who have made the NCAA playoffs the last four years.

Fellow award recipient Malik Gavek, a Cranston East product, has played in 40 games for the Blue & White Rams. In 2012 as a red-shirt frosh he made his college debut versus Albany and appeared in 3 games on defense and special teams.

In 2019 Malik appeared in all 12 games starting 5. He had 55 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, and a forced fumble.

He had a team-high 14 tackles against William & Mary then scored CAA Player of the Week honors with 14 tackles, a 30-yard interception for a TD, 2 fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and 1.5 tackle for loss playing Merrimack. He added an INT against Elon and had 6 games with 5 tackles or more.

In 2021’s Covid stunted season Gavek saw limited action but came back in the fall of ’21 to play all 11 games with one start. He responded with 35 tackles, one for loss with a high of seven against Elon and three games with 4 or more stops.

Last fall Gavek appeared in 11 games with 10 starts. He had 38 tackles and 2 pass break ups. Against Pittsburgh, an ACC-FBS school, Malik registered 9 tackles and had three games with 5 tackles or more.

The Annual Awards Night honors the Best of the Best in Rhode Island High School and college football topped off by the awarding of the Gilbane Trophy to the top high school player in Rhode Island.

For more detail and information contact Club President Robert Izzi at [email protected]