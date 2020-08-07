Another Car Stolen, 2 Car Breaks

The cars were all unlocked; two were in the Hill neighborhood, a third on Kenson Drive.

It’s becoming a familiar story this summer: stolen and broken into cars. This time, a 2012 Audi was stolen from the driveway of a house on Brayton Street. The owner said she’d gotten home around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, and noticed it was missing when checked Thursday morning around 7 a.m. The owner said she had left the car unlocked and the keys had been inside the vehicle. Also missing was a debit card she’d left in the car.

Ledge Street residents told police someone had rifled through their unlocked cars as they were parked in their driveway. Items were strewn about in the cars but nothing appeared to have been taken. A surveillance camera showed at 2:36 a.m. Thursday, two cars drove up – a sedan and an SUV – and several what appeared to be young men got out and started checking cars on the street, including the cars belonging to the callers. Police canvassed the street but no other cars appeared to have been broken into.

Also Thursday morning, a Kenson Drive resident told police his wallet had been stolen from a loaner car in his driveway that he’d left unlocked. He told police his wallet had been in the driver’s side door compartment and contained his Rhode Island driver’s license, several credit and debit cards, his TSA security card, $300 in cash, and a few miscellaneous other cards.

