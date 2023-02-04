East Greenwich Resident

Angelina (Matrunolo) Cerrito 95, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023.

Raised in a typical, Depression-era Italian family, Angelina “Angela” was the daughter of Frank (a tailor) and Julia (a homemaker) Matrunolo. Her early years were spent in Brooklyn, NY where her father served his tailor apprenticeship.

She went to Hope High School in Providence and then CCRI. Angela was one of the first graduates from CCRI’s nursing program at the Knight Campus. In her vocation as a registered nurse, she cared for many patients from the delivery room to the recovery room, working at Miriam, Kent, the VA and Rhode Island Hospital. She and her husband adopted three infants giving two sons and a daughter a chance to be raised together in a home instead of an orphanage.

Upon retirement she began taking lessons at Rhode Island College to fulfill a lifelong passion to compose music and write lyrics – her piano blanketed with sheet music for songs and jingles. In her late 80’s, she learned how to record and submit her melodies for consideration for performing artists and commercials. She would sing to any captive audience.

Angela is survived by sons Joseph Cerrito, and Frank Cerrito, and a daughter Juliann Cerrito; grandchildren Rachel Wayne, Walmen Dumaliang, Lee Dumaliang, Lorena Cottrell and Molly Cottrell and great grandchildren Robert Wayne and Remy Cottrell.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 7, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Carpenter Jenks Funeral Home 659 East Greenwich Avenue West Warwick followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.

In honor of her commitment as an adoptive parent (adoptionri.org) and nurse (ric.edu/sosa), donations in lieu of flowers would be welcomed.

If I should ever die, God forbid, let this be my epitaph: the only proof needed for the existence of God was music.” – Kurt Vonnegut

