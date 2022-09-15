And What a Party It Was!

Above: Around 200 people turned out for the EG News 5th Birthday Celebration Sept. 8. Photo by Chuck Nadeau (find more of Chuck’s photos at chuckn.com)
It’s been a week since our 5th Birthday Bash at the Varnum Armory – it was such a fun time, I’ve needed a week to write this up! Really, the event exceeded all expectations. Thanks to everyone who attended. And to all the businesses that donated food, beverages and raffle items, with special thanks to Jason Kindness of Kai Bar, who created and served our signature cocktail, the very popular “High Five.”
The evening was a tribute to the community’s support for nonprofit local community news. This is a tough time for local news – the old models don’t work very well and the new models have to figure out a way to be sustainable. So, to see this outpouring of support from readers and businesses alike means we are on to something with EG News. Stay tuned and, if you missed this year’s birthday celebration, don’t worry, we’ll be back next year!
Here are some photos from the night – and don’t forget to scroll down to see the list of donors:
Checking in. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Rasa’s cauliflower appetizer was a hit. Staff photo
Surveying the raffle table. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Musician Ray Cooke performed a great set. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Good vibes all around. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Board members Joannie Hinman and Jody Sceery at the check-in table. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Jason Kindness pouring the High 5 signature cocktail for the night. Staff photo
Student journalists Emily Clarke and Morgan Walsh, attended the fundraiser courtesy of former EG journalist Mark Thompson. Staff photo
Photo by Chuck Nadeau
The pre-event raffle roundup. Staff photo
Social media manager Stephen Susi, left, with Chad and Lauren Verdi. Staff photo
Former board member Heather Larkin, left, with Sally Miranda. Staff photo
Director of Sponsorship ML Formisano, board member Joannie Hinman, and Editor Elizabeth McNamara. Staff photo
Elizabeth McNamara & Stephen Susi putting up the EG News sign. Staff photo
Here are all the businesses (and individuals) who donated either food, beverages, or raffle items. (Great list, right?):
|Clementine’s
|County Seat
|Dave’s
|Graze on Main
|Greenwich Bay Brokers
|John Santos, Keller Williams Realty
|Kai Bar
|Pear Ink Design
|Phipps Realty
|Providence Oyster Bar
|Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine
|Rhode Island Real Estate
|Scrumptions
|Silver Spoon
|St. Elizabeth’s
|Taylor Rentals North Kingstown
|Thorpe’s
|Chuck Nadeau Photography
|Civil Skateboards and Snowboards
|Crestar
|Dig In Dining
|Faith Hill Farm
|Gamm Theatre
|Kate Goldman
|A Gracious Soul
|Graze on Main
|Gregg’s Restaurants & Taverns
|The Green Door
|Knead Doughnuts
|Sprigs Flowers
|Bags By Iris
|Dunkin’ Donuts
|The Nook
|The Ocean Road 10k
|The Greenwich Odeum
|Pezza Farm and Garden Center
|Providence Performing Arts Center
|Reading with Robin
|(Scribe Calligraphy)
|Taste Buds Kitchen
|Tio Mateo Restaurant & Greenwich Bay Gourmet
|Waterfront Concerts
|Varnum Memorial Armory
|America’s Test Kitchen
|CVS
