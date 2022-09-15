And What a Party It Was!

Above: Around 200 people turned out for the EG News 5th Birthday Celebration Sept. 8. Photo by Chuck Nadeau (find more of Chuck’s photos at chuckn.com)

It’s been a week since our 5th Birthday Bash at the Varnum Armory – it was such a fun time, I’ve needed a week to write this up! Really, the event exceeded all expectations. Thanks to everyone who attended. And to all the businesses that donated food, beverages and raffle items, with special thanks to Jason Kindness of Kai Bar, who created and served our signature cocktail, the very popular “High Five.”

The evening was a tribute to the community’s support for nonprofit local community news. This is a tough time for local news – the old models don’t work very well and the new models have to figure out a way to be sustainable. So, to see this outpouring of support from readers and businesses alike means we are on to something with EG News. Stay tuned and, if you missed this year’s birthday celebration, don’t worry, we’ll be back next year!

Here are some photos from the night – and don’t forget to scroll down to see the list of donors:

Here are all the businesses (and individuals) who donated either food, beverages, or raffle items. (Great list, right?):