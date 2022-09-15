And What a Party It Was!

by | Sep 15, 2022

Above: Around 200 people turned out for the EG News 5th Birthday Celebration Sept. 8. Photo by Chuck Nadeau (find more of Chuck’s photos at chuckn.com)

It’s been a week since our 5th Birthday Bash at the Varnum Armory – it was such a fun time, I’ve needed a week to write this up! Really, the event exceeded all expectations. Thanks to everyone who attended. And to all the businesses that donated food, beverages and raffle items, with special thanks to Jason Kindness of Kai Bar, who created and served our signature cocktail, the very popular “High Five.”

The evening was a tribute to the community’s support for nonprofit local community news. This is a tough time for local news – the old models don’t work very well and the new models have to figure out a way to be sustainable. So, to see this outpouring of support from readers and businesses alike means we are on to something with EG News. Stay tuned and, if you missed this year’s birthday celebration, don’t worry, we’ll be back next year!

Here are some photos from the night – and don’t forget to scroll down to see the list of donors:

Checking in. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Rasa’s cauliflower appetizer was a hit. Staff photo

Surveying the raffle table. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Musician Ray Cooke performed a great set. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Good vibes all around. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Board members Joannie Hinman and Jody Sceery at the check-in table. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Jason Kindness pouring the High 5 signature cocktail for the night. Staff photo

Student journalists Emily Clarke and Morgan Walsh, attended the fundraiser courtesy of former EG journalist Mark Thompson. Staff photo

Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The pre-event raffle roundup. Staff photo

Social media manager Stephen Susi, left, with Chad and Lauren Verdi. Staff photo

Former board member Heather Larkin, left, with Sally Miranda. Staff photo

Director of Sponsorship ML Formisano, board member Joannie Hinman, and Editor Elizabeth McNamara. Staff photo

The pre-event raffle roundup. Staff photo

Elizabeth McNamara & Stephen Susi putting up the EG News sign. Staff photo

Here are all the businesses (and individuals) who donated either food, beverages, or raffle items. (Great list, right?):

Clementine’s 
County Seat
Dave’s
Graze on Main
Greenwich Bay Brokers
John Santos, Keller Williams Realty
Kai Bar
 
Pear Ink Design
Phipps Realty
Providence Oyster Bar
Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine
Rhode Island Real Estate
Scrumptions
Silver Spoon
St. Elizabeth’s
Taylor Rentals North Kingstown
Thorpe’s
Chuck Nadeau Photography
Civil Skateboards and Snowboards
Crestar
Dig In Dining
Faith Hill Farm
Gamm Theatre
Kate Goldman
A Gracious Soul
Graze on Main
Gregg’s Restaurants & Taverns
The Green Door
Knead Doughnuts
Sprigs Flowers
Bags By Iris
Dunkin’ Donuts
The Nook
The Ocean Road 10k
The Greenwich Odeum
Pezza Farm and Garden Center
Providence Performing Arts Center
Reading with Robin
(Scribe Calligraphy)
Taste Buds Kitchen
Tio Mateo Restaurant & Greenwich Bay Gourmet
Waterfront Concerts
Varnum Memorial Armory
America’s Test Kitchen
CVS

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

2nd Annual REALgatta

2nd Annual REALgatta

Aug 11, 2022

Above: Some of the boats competing in the REALgatta off Goddard Park Monday night. Photo by...

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 