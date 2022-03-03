‘All Together’ – Vigil for Peace, Hope & Understanding

At a time when the people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom, you are invited to show your support and gather for peace on Friday, March 4. This event is sponsored by the EG Academy Foundation, the First Evangelical Lutheran Church and ASAPP.

All Together features some reflection and music and will focus on celebrating life’s most important things.

At First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118 Division St., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 4. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling, [email protected] or (401) 230-2246.

For those who cannot make it to the All Together vigil, here’s a Zoom link.