Advice From Seniors to … Seniors

The seniors of The Seasons Assisted Living in East Greenwich have some wishes for the graduating seniors of 2020! In the current climate of social distancing and cancellation of ceremonies, the resident seniors are well aware of the celebrations graduates this year are missing. Many have grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the mix of graduates who will not experience the pomp and circumstance usually associated with such occasions. Graduation is a time to celebrate and reflect. Seasons residents, with an average age of 92 wise years, have lived through trying times and have come out with life lessons learned and better for the experience. They have raised families and experienced careers in education, advertising, real estate, the trades, finance, and business, and represent some of the pioneers of women in business. We would like to share with the class of 2020 some words of wisdom from the seniors of The Seasons and hope these sentiments will stick with the young graduates and help to teach them some valuable life lessons. The following are wishes from individual residents to the graduates, some reflect individual experiences, and others are wishes received from their family and friends years ago, and just may apply to young people today just as they did then. Congratulations Class of 2020!!!

You are never alone

You can always come home

Follow your Heart instead of the crowd

Life is a song, dance to the music

We wish you lots of luck

Be careful

Work Hard

Always continue to learn

Apply for a job training program

Congrats, you will do great things

We are all proud of you, be proud of yourself

Your parents are not the bank, spend money and time wisely

Smile and the world smiles with you, Kick and you kick alone……

Congratulations, Good luck to all the class!

Success to the class of 2020

Knowledge is the basis for success and happiness, good luck, have fun and enjoy life

Ask not what your country can do for you, but what can you do for your country

Marry for love, work for riches, don’t be too proud to mend your old man’s britches

2020, a graduation to remember

Use your education for the needs of others. All the best in your future endeavors

A job well done

And finally….