By Bob Houghtaling

The allure of using drugs can be powerful. “Friends” calling you like sirens, with promises that lead to the rocks, but that seem, at first, so innocent. All too often a simple journey ends up taking tragic turns. “The Sea” is a story of a voyage that promises the world yet delivers something else.

The Sea

The boat sailed

With port still near

Many shouted goodbye

But I did not hear

The waves soon came

And the ocean free

Brought an emptiness

I did not see

A black flag

Once long a veil

Now has pirated

This ship at sail

Whose souls aboard

Have hearts of steel

It was there before me

But I did not feel

Now it’s late

For all can tell

The air’s full of salt

But I did not smell

So often thinking

If life is a waste

It’s bittersweet

That I doth taste

Miles of undulations

Will rise to a crest

Enhancing the despair

That beats in my chest

Still each beckoning swell

Makes these limbs tense

For salvation is found

Beyond any sense

An ocean before

One also behind

The glare of this desert

Has left me half blind

Threats of a tempest

Are at cabin’s door

Now I pray for a lifeboat

To take me to shore

Nobody sets out to become an addict. There are many variables involved. Even though we have come a long way in reducing the stigma often attached to drug addiction, there is much more to do.

In a culture that offers many mixed messages about drug use (including alcohol) it is important to have information and resources on hand. Too many still embark on addiction’s journey, one that includes social and spiritual dynamics (not merely the physical).

In conclusion, counseling and medical services are important components of recovery. Also, groups like NA/AA provide powerful support. If you desire additional information please feel free to give me a call at 401-230-2246 or email rhoughtaling2@verizon.net.

Bob Houghtaling is the Director of the East Greenwich Drug Program.