Academy Field Concerts Start July 7

Above: Gary Hopp and the Good Vibe Tribe at Academy Field in 2020.

This year, there are two concert series at Academy – a family oriented series on Tuesday evenings and the regular all-are-welcome series on Thursday evenings. And, the town has coordinated with the EG Chamber this year, so there will be NO concerts on stroll nights. All concerts start at 6 p.m. this year. Bring your chairs, blankets and picnics if desired, or just come as you are and pull up a patch of grass!

Here are the Thursday concerts, starting with EG favorite, the Sliding Capos, July 7:

And here are the Tuesday family concerts:

For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation office HERE.