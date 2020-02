The Cub Scouts of Pack 3 attended the Oct. 10 Town Council meeting as part of their community service and citizenship requirements. First, Town Clerk Leigh Carney gave them a tour of Town Hall. Then with Councilor Mike Donegan absent, leaving an empty seat on the dias, Webelo Jeremiah Lind stepped up to fill the vacancy, for a few minutes anyway.

The Cub Scouts led the room in the Pledge of Allegiance, signalling the start of the meeting, and councilor-in-training Lind took his leave.