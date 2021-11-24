A Holiday Reminder

Above: Photo by Ryan Hutton on Unsplash.

We are so much more alike than different. Let the poem “Every Heart” speak to our spiritual nature and unique togetherness.

Every Heart

During darkness of the winter

This time of longest night

Look up at distant heavens

To gaze upon the sights

They fill souls with wonder

Despite light years so afar

It’s at the holiday season

When each becomes a star

All around the nations

People search for love

And in their fervent hoping

They explore the skies above

Perhaps gazing at celestial radiance

Is one way we might start

Acknowledging in awesome mystery

That hope lives in every heart

The holiday season is upon us. All around the world people gather to reflect upon things seen and unseen. Perhaps the mix of both best explains the human experience. Hopefully, you will find that this year’s celebrations bring additional light into your life. In recent years many events have placed distance between us. In the end are we really that much different? In the end do we really have to be that far apart? I wish you all the best of times.

See you soon.

Regards,

Bob

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, and poet.