A Holiday Reminder

We are so much more alike than different. Let the poem “Every Heart” speak to our spiritual nature and unique togetherness.
Every Heart
During darkness of the winter
This time of longest night
Look up at distant heavens
To gaze upon the sights
They fill souls with wonder
Despite light years so afar
It’s at the holiday season
When each becomes a star
All around the nations
People search for love
And in their fervent hoping
They explore the skies above
Perhaps gazing at celestial radiance
Is one way we might start
Acknowledging in awesome mystery
That hope lives in every heart
The holiday season is upon us. All around the world people gather to reflect upon things seen and unseen. Perhaps the mix of both best explains the human experience. Hopefully, you will find that this year’s celebrations bring additional light into your life. In recent years many events have placed distance between us. In the end are we really that much different? In the end do we really have to be that far apart? I wish you all the best of times.
See you soon.
Regards,
Bob
Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, and poet.
