 7 New Trees Planted This Spring

Above: A few Frenchtown School second graders help the EG Tree Council plant a maple in front of the EG Recreation Building on Frenchtown Road.

And 2 others transplanted before construction

The EG Tree Council got to work earlier than usual this spring, after learning that two trees planted just last year at 74 Division Street would be in the way of new construction after the property was sold and subdivided. We went to work on a sunny March afternoon and the trees came out of the ground pretty easily. One was transplanted just inside the fence entrance to the Cole Middle School upper field off Landover Drive. The other was planted in front of the parking lot at Shovlin Park in The Woods neighborhood off Middle Road.

The more typical plantings by our all-volunteer group took place in May. We planted a beautiful sycamore – paid for by the CindyWood Garden Club – on Academy Field off Church Street, near the Academy Science Center. We planted another sycamore, along with a sweetgum, on a stretch of Eugene Street just begging for a little tree love. One day those trees will provide a welcome buffer for homeowners from the commerce just over the fence along Post Road.

The council also planted two pink dogwood trees – one in front of a house on Kirker Drive and one in front of the parking log at Westminster Unitarian on Kenyon Avenue. These are native trees that will bring beauty for decades to come.

Volunteers also planted a tulip tree in front of a house on Larch Road and a red maple in front of the EG Recreation building on Frenchtown Road. Some Frenchtown School second graders helped us with that one!

Now the trees just need water – at least 5 gallons a week through summer and early fall. If you can help, let us know! And, if you are looking for a street tree for your property or have an idea for where a tree could go, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected].