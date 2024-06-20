8 Incumbents – So Far – Say They Will Run Again

The declaration period starts Monday

The five members of the East Greenwich Town Council – all Democrats – announced Thursday they would be running for a fourth consecutive term, and at least one of the three members of the School Committee who are up for election – Tim Munoz – says he is in. Democrats Sen. Bridget Valverde and Rep. Evan Shanley both said they plan to seek what would also be their fourth consecutive term.

The candidate declaration period is open from Monday at 8:30 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 p.m. Learn more about the declaration process HERE. Town Council members serve two year terms.

The Town Council members are Mark Schwager, president; Mike Donegan, vice president; Caryn Corenthal; Renu Englehart and Michael Zarrella. They were first elected in 2018.

“We look forward to using our collective experience and commitment to public service to deliver on our promises of open and effective town government, fiscal responsibility, excellence in education, and growing our strong sense of community,” the five councilors said in a statement. “As the election cycle gets under way, we will be reaching out to engage with residents to better understand their priorities and to discuss some of the exciting projects that are ahead for our community including our School Building Master Plan, major improvements to our waterfront, expanding our recreational facilities, additional programs for our seniors, enhancing our historic Main Street, and even a new dog park.”

Valverde (who represents Senate Dist. 35) and Shanley (House Dist. 24) both were elected in 2018. No word yet from Rep. Justine Caldwell (House Dist. 30) or incumbent School Committee members.

Are you planning to run for office this year? Let us know: [email protected].