6 Injured When Car Hits Tree Early Friday

Above: There were 6 people in the car, which veered off South County Trail and hit a tree. Photo courtesy of EGFD

The call came in just after midnight Friday (6/24) – a car had hit a deer on South County Trail. The engine and rescue truck from EGFD Station 2 on Frenchtown Road headed to the site but the firefighters quickly realized the situation was more serious. A car had run off the road and into a tree. There were six people all in need of medical attention. Firefighters called immediately for backup and mutual aid.

“The crews that arrived did a good job of triaging,” said Capt. Tom Bailey, who was in charge. Remarkably, he said, all six people from the car were able to get out. “The car was pretty smashed but they were able to get the door open and get out. That was surprising because some of them had significant injuries.”

Police have not yet issued a report about the accident. Chief Stephen Brown said it remains “under investigation” and did not release information about where the occupants were from or their ages.

With the help of the Warwick, West Warwick and North Kingstown fire departments, all six occupants were taken to area hospitals, including two to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Bailey lauded the Station 2 firefighters first on the scene – Lt. Michael Jones and FF Dave Gorman on Rescue 2 and Lt. Rob Warner and FF Dave Lavallee with Engine 2, as well as those from Station 1 who arrived later, Lt. Bob Gardner and FF Ryan Connelly on Rescue 1. FF Sean Crute was with Bailey on Engine 1.

“We got great help from Warwick, West Warwick and North Kingstown too,” Bailey said.

He said these are the calls you never want to get, noting his daughter is around the same age as some of the occupants. “It was one of the calls that stick with you for a while,” he said.