6 Feet Apart … Illustrated

by | Mar 27, 2020 | COVID-19

6 Feet Apart … Illustrated

Health officials are telling us we need to stay 6 feet apart from everyone we don’t live with in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. That’s hard – and the distance is a little farther than maybe most of us realize. So we decided to illustrate good social distancing with some help from residents taking advantage of the recent beautiful weather. If you have a picture illustrating 6 feet apart, please share it on social media and tag us, or email your photo or video to editor@eastgreenwichnews. We can do this, East Greenwich!

Children at Academy Field practicing social distancing, from left, Adam Kortz, Madeline Kortz, Imogen McGeorge, Lily Tripp, and Stella Busch.

Chris and Sam Lane, with daughter Addie, and dogs Murphy and Trapper, illustrating some social distancing.

David Zenga with his mother, Ursula Zenga, show us what 6 feet apart looks like. 

 

 

468

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.