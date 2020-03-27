6 Feet Apart … Illustrated

Health officials are telling us we need to stay 6 feet apart from everyone we don’t live with in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. That’s hard – and the distance is a little farther than maybe most of us realize. So we decided to illustrate good social distancing with some help from residents taking advantage of the recent beautiful weather. If you have a picture illustrating 6 feet apart, please share it on social media and tag us, or email your photo or video to editor@eastgreenwichnews. We can do this, East Greenwich!