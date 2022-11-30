550 Runners Take Part in 2022 Turkey Trot

Above: Generations of Battistas, Tom (left), Scott, and Tom’s sons Archer, 5, and Maverick, 6.

Proceeds will go to the Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund

It was a fine morning for the 11th Annual East Greenwich Hill & Harbour Turkey Trot Saturday, chilly but not frigid. And around 550 runners came out to run off some turkey and stuffing.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Olivia Passaretti Scholarship Fund. Olivia died Jan. 1, after her car was hit by a man who then fled the scene.

The scholarship will go to an East Greenwich student who shows sportsmanship on and off the field, “just how Olivia did,” said Olivia’s mother, Janine Passaretti-Molloy, in remarks before the race. Olivia was an avid softball and martial arts participant.

“I am just in awe of how many people showed up,” she continued. “Just seeing so many and the outpouring of this community is just amazing to me. I thank all of you…. I know the sun is shining and that’s Olivia.”

EGHS alum (Class of 2013) Ben Fazio, 27, of Troy, N.Y., placed first – way out ahead with a time of 15:36. For the women, Hailey Desmarais, 17, of Assonet, Mass., placed first, with a time of 19:29.

Find all the results HERE.