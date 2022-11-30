550 Runners Take Part in 2022 Turkey Trot

Above: Generations of Battistas, Tom (left), Scott, and Tom’s sons Archer, 5, and Maverick, 6.
Proceeds will go to the Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund
It was a fine morning for the 11th Annual East Greenwich Hill & Harbour Turkey Trot Saturday, chilly but not frigid. And around 550 runners came out to run off some turkey and stuffing.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Olivia Passaretti Scholarship Fund. Olivia died Jan. 1, after her car was hit by a man who then fled the scene.
The scholarship will go to an East Greenwich student who shows sportsmanship on and off the field, “just how Olivia did,” said Olivia’s mother, Janine Passaretti-Molloy, in remarks before the race. Olivia was an avid softball and martial arts participant.
“I am just in awe of how many people showed up,” she continued. “Just seeing so many and the outpouring of this community is just amazing to me. I thank all of you…. I know the sun is shining and that’s Olivia.”
EGHS alum (Class of 2013) Ben Fazio, 27, of Troy, N.Y., placed first – way out ahead with a time of 15:36. For the women, Hailey Desmarais, 17, of Assonet, Mass., placed first, with a time of 19:29.
Victoria Passaretti, Dennis Molloy and Janine Passaretti-Molloy before the race. Janine told the runners the sunshine was Olivia.
Team turkey.
Twin brothers Josh and John Menard, 15, of Warwick, who placed first and second in their age group.
Organizer Amy Moore with Trotter, the race mascot, aka Julia Moore.
Town Council President Mark Schwager and his wife, Patricia Flanagan, both participated in the 5K.
Members of the Perkins family runs the race every year. This year’s crew, from left, Elizabeth Perkins Doerr, Greg Perkins, Andrew Perkins, Greg Perkins and Meghan Dietter.
The East Greenwich Lions Steve Salfeety and Steven Basler collecting canned goods before the race.
Participants collect their bibs and stay warm before the race in the Varnum Armory .
Runners line up for the 1-mile Fun Run.
Ken Bell served as MC for the 2022 EG Hill & Harbour Turkey Trot, a job he has filled every year since the race’s start in 2012.
