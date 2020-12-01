5 Firefighters Return to Work Following 2 Negative Tests

by | Dec 1, 2020

Last week, 20 EG firefighters were sidelined after positive COVID-19 tests but Tuesday brought some better news: 5 of those who had originally tested positive have since had 2 negative virus tests, allowing them to return to work Tuesday night.

“This is terrific news allowing the department to revert back to four shifts at Station 1 and providing for much needed support for the reduced numbers,” said Town Manager Andrew Nota. By reduced numbers, Nota was referring to the 9 firefighters left standing after the rash of positive COVID tests last week. 

North Kingstown has been covering Station 2 and will continue until more EG firefighters return to work. Station 1 has been covered 24-7 for the past week by those 9 firefighters. 

Chief Bernie Patenaude said EGFD isn’t the only department with COVID cases. “It’s spiking a little bit everywhere but our percentage was so high. I haven’t heard about anyone else in dire straits yet.

Several of those who are still out have symptoms but some do not. Some retests have not yet come back. 

Patenaude said people have been wonderful about dropping off food. “It’s greatly appreciated,” he said. As for what else we could be doing, he said, “Stay safe.”

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS