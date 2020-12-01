5 Firefighters Return to Work Following 2 Negative Tests

Last week, 20 EG firefighters were sidelined after positive COVID-19 tests but Tuesday brought some better news: 5 of those who had originally tested positive have since had 2 negative virus tests, allowing them to return to work Tuesday night.

“This is terrific news allowing the department to revert back to four shifts at Station 1 and providing for much needed support for the reduced numbers,” said Town Manager Andrew Nota. By reduced numbers, Nota was referring to the 9 firefighters left standing after the rash of positive COVID tests last week.

North Kingstown has been covering Station 2 and will continue until more EG firefighters return to work. Station 1 has been covered 24-7 for the past week by those 9 firefighters.

Chief Bernie Patenaude said EGFD isn’t the only department with COVID cases. “It’s spiking a little bit everywhere but our percentage was so high. I haven’t heard about anyone else in dire straits yet.

Several of those who are still out have symptoms but some do not. Some retests have not yet come back.

Patenaude said people have been wonderful about dropping off food. “It’s greatly appreciated,” he said. As for what else we could be doing, he said, “Stay safe.”