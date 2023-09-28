5 EGHS Seniors Names National Merit Semifinalists

They now have the opportunity to advance in the scholarship competition

Five members of the East Greenwich High School Class of 2024 were named as semifinalists in this year’s National Merit Scholarship Program. Alicia Chen, Leyu Ding, Kareem Kader, Spencer Leary and Brandon Sun have earned this prestigious honor and now have the opportunity to advance in the scholarship competition.

On September 13, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, including 49 Rhode Island students. These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Last year, four EGHS students were named semifinalists.