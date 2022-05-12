3 Local ‘Young Leaders’: Schenenga, Kerachsky, Stepanova

Three local students were among the those named the 2022 Young Leader Award winners Monday. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner hosted a ceremony honoring 66 high school juniors from across Rhode Island with the General Treasurer’s Young Leader Award.

“The 2022 Young Leader Award winners have already made meaningful contributions to their communities both inside and outside the classroom,” Magaziner said. “I am inspired by all of the passionate honorees and excited to see how they will impact Rhode Island and the world in the future.”

The Young Leader Award is presented to high school juniors across the state who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in math, economics, finance, and business-related courses, and who are active in their community. Since 2015, Treasurer Magaziner has recognized over 400 Rhode Island students with this high achievement.

The local honorees are:

Mia E. Schenenga – East Greenwich High School

Mia is a junior at East Greenwich High School. She is the co-founder of Rhode Island’s first chapter of Invest in Girls, which is also the first national model of this Council for Economic Education program that is run “by students for students.” Mia is a three-season athlete in Unified Volleyball, ice hockey and lacrosse, and is an advanced cellist. She is the incoming State Vice President of Future Business Leaders of America and an active member of the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Unified Club, and TutorMoi, a community-service program.

Katie Kerachsky – Rocky Hill School

Katie is a junior at Rocky Hill Country Day School. She is the two-time Rocky Hill Representative at the Rhode Island Interscholastic Student-Athlete Conference. Katie is a member of the field hockey and basketball teams. She is also the team captain of the lacrosse team. Katie has completed over 40 hours of community service.

Svetlana Maria Stepanova – Toll Gate High School

Svetlana is a junior at Toll Gate High School. She is a member of the French Honor Society and National Honor Society. Svetlana is a member of the math team, Toll Gate tennis team and community tennis team. She is an honor roll student with an A+ average in every course and has participated in the National History Day.