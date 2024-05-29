2024 Memorial Day Parade

Above: Scouts watch as a Mack fire engine makes its way down Main Street. Photo by Ellen Galoob

Though the skies were gray and the air was heavy, residents of East Greenwich crowded the streets for the annual Memorial Day Parade Monday morning.

This year’s grand marshal was Col. Joanne Breslin, commander of the Varnum Continentals Militia. She didn’t ride in a car, but rather marched with the Varnum militia as is her usually role. Breslin gave a short overview of the history of Memorial Day and honored those who have lost their lives while serving the country.

“Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we are forever grateful,” she said in closing.

Town Manager Andrew Nota officiated over the wreath laying at the World War II Memorial on the corner of Cliff Street and the closing ceremonies in front of Town Hall.

Governor Dan McKee and Major General Christopher Callahan also spoke in front of Town Hall. The Reverend Timothy Rich of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church offered the invocation there.

Several local students participated in the ceremony. Eben Byler, an 8th grade student from Cole Middle School, recited the Gettysburg Address. Maddie Hennessy and Mia Costantino, sophomore chorus members at EGHS, sang the National Anthem. Taps was performed by Caroline Nuzum and Emma Sheahan-Nguyen at Cliff Street and for the closing ceremonies.

Ellen Galoob, a journalism student at URI, is interning for EG News.