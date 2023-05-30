2023 Memorial Day Parade Perfection

Above: The 2023 Grand Marshals Chris and Steve Bartlett ride in style on Main Street.

The weather was about as parade perfect as planners could have hoped Monday (5/29/23), for the Town of East Greenwich’s annual Memorial Day Parade. And it showed, with strong turnout all along the route. Patrick Donovan, curator of the Varnum Armory Museum, presided as the master of ceremonies in front of Town Hall. Steve and Christine Bartlett served as parade grand marshals. The Bartletts, among many volunteer activities over the years, have managed the East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard since 2010.

“On this day we honor those men and women who died while serving our country,” said Steve Bartlett. Chris spoke of the food cupboard’s importance to the community, noting it has been a part of East Greenwich for more than 45 years and serves 200 families facing food insecurity. She lauded the “tremendous community support,” the food cupboard (housed at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church) receives.

Donovan gave a shout out to Jason Roomes of Massachusetts, marching in the parade for the first time. Roomes wore a replica of the uniform worn by his ancester, Caesar Roomes, a man enslaved on a farm at Rome Point in the 1770s, who earned his freedom fighting with the R.I. Black Regiment during the Revolutionary War, including in the battles of Yorktown and Rhode Island.

Nate Clark, an 8th grader at Our Lady of Mercy School, recited the Gettysburg Address, a long-standing tradition of the Memorial Day Parade.

Trumpet players Will Penhall (EGHS Class of 2023) and Emma Sheahan-Nguyen (EGHS Class of 2026) performed taps during the closing ceremony. Julia Erickson (EGHS Class of 2023) sang the National Anthem. Bagpiper Aaron Lindo completed the ceremony with a patriotic medley.

At the end, to the delight of all, including parade organizer Town Clerk Leigh Carney, came a fly-over by the 143rd Airlift Wing, stationed at Quonset Point Air National Guard Station.