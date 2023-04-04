Above: Free samples from Rasa at a previous Taste of EG Stroll.

Spring is in the air and invariably thoughts of summer start to fill the mind. Get your calendars out because the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce is out with its 2023 Main Street Stroll schedule, starting with the Arts on Main Stroll May 25 and ending with the Taste of EG Stroll August 24.

Thursday, May 25

Arts on Main Stroll / Chalk the Block

Thursday, June 22

Dogs on Main Stroll

Thursday, July 20

Music on Main Stroll

Thursday, Aug. 24

Taste of EG Stroll