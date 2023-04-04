2023 Main Street Stroll Schedule

by | Apr 4, 2023

Above: Free samples from Rasa at a previous Taste of EG Stroll. 

Spring is in the air and invariably thoughts of summer start to fill the mind. Get your calendars out because the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce is out with its 2023 Main Street Stroll schedule, starting with the Arts on Main Stroll May 25 and ending with the Taste of EG Stroll August 24.

Thursday, May 25

Arts on Main Stroll / Chalk the Block

Thursday, June 22

Dogs on Main Stroll

Thursday, July 20

Music on Main Stroll 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Taste of EG Stroll

 

 

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 