2022 Town Council, School Ballots Set

There are 8 candidates who have qualified for the ballot in the race for East Greenwich Town Council (with five seats available) and 7 candidates who qualified for EG School Committee (with four seats available). We list them all below. Stay tuned for additional coverage as well as candidate forums in October.

2022 Town Council candidates

(alphabetically)

Caryn Corenthal

Age: 64



Occupation: I am a learning disabilities teacher at the Hamilton School at Wheeler

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 28 years.

Education: Masters in Education plus a few credits shy of my PhD. University of Iowa, NYU.

Party: Democrat

Reason for Running: I decided to run in 2018 because the town was in disarray. I believe this council has restored integrity, transparency and respect to EG. I want to continue to serve the community because we have many important projects (waterfront study, parking study, town master plan) that I would like to see completed.

Previous elected experience: Town Council 2018-20 and 2020-22

Personal: My husband, Mark Zimmerman, is head of outpatient psychiatry and the day program at Rhode Island Hospital. My two children live in NYC.

Michael Donegan

Age: 59

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 30 years

Occupation: Attorney at Orson and Brusini, Ltd. (specializing in Environmental Law)

Education: B.A., Dartmouth College; J.D., University of Pennsylvania Law School

Party: Democrat

Reasons for running:

maintaining an open and transparent government that is engaged with the residents; preserving our sense of community and avoiding the drama seen on the national political stage; supporting excellence in education; reducing the tax burden on residents; developing fiscally responsible and fair budgets; and building a local government staffed with talented professionals that will provide the very best services to our residents.

Previous elected experience: Town Council 2018-20 and 2020-22 (served as vice president for both terms)

Community service/volunteer work: EG Planning Board, chair and vice chair; East Greenwich Conservation Commission; Cole Middle School Mock Trial team coach; EGHS Model UN program advisor; EGHS Debate team and varsity judge

Personal: Married to Dr. Linda Donegan; five children who all attended East Greenwich public schools; dog named Brady

Renu Englehart

Age: 56

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 21 years

Occupation: Board chair, Women & Infants

Education: BA History, American University

Party: Democrat

Reason for running: I think we still have work to do. I feel it’s important to give back to the town that has been a home to our family

Previous elected experience: Town Council 2018-20 and 2020-22

Community service/volunteer work: EG Zoning Board for 12 years; Town Traffic Study member; Women & Infants, board chair; Wildlife Rehabilitators of R.I. volunteer

Personal: Married to Peter for 32 years; three sons – Nicholas, Duncan and Cooper (all attended EG schools all the way through), and one daughter-in-law, Sarah.

Peter Rodgers

Age: 48

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 9 years

Education: B.S. Physics, U.S. Naval Academy; M.A. Government Strategy & Policy, U.S. Naval War College; M.S. Organizational Leadership, National Defense University

Party: Republican

Reason for running: I firmly believe that good governance can only be achieved when multiple viewpoints are respectfully considered and our current local government only reflects about half of the town’s voters; thus, I think it’s important for the Town Council to be more politically balanced to more accurately reflect the makeup of the town.

Community service/volunteer work: Flag Football coach (1 season); serving at Operation Stand Down R.I. events; clean up events at historic cemeteries in EG.

Family information: My wife of 22 years, Catherine; son (Malcolm); daughter (Emma); and miniature Labradoodle (Scout).

Brandon Salomon

Age: 46

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 7 years

Education: Boston University

Party: Republican

Reason for running: To offer transparency and accountability to residents who pay some of the highest taxes in the state. In addition, to draw from my extensive business experience to ensure community members receive value for money as well as help support local business growth, development and planning.

Community service/volunteer work: Participated in the Memorial Day tradition of placing flags at Veterans Memorial Cemetery with East Greenwich Boy Scouts.

Family information: wife, Suzanne, and two school-aged children

Mark Schwager

Age: 65

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 28 years

Occupation: Primary care physician, St. Elizabeth Home, East Greenwich; Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence.

Education: B.S. Biology, Brown University; M.D., State University of N.Y. at Buffalo

Party: Democrat

Reason for running: I want to continue the work of the current Council to implement our goals of open and effective town government, excellence in education, and building a strong sense of community.

Previous elected experience: Town Council 2006-2010; 2014 to present; EG Fire District 2011-13.

Community service/volunteer work: East Greenwich School Building Committee; EG Planning Board; EG Education Foundation; EG Land Trust; EG Environmental Affairs Committee

Personal: Married to Patricia Flanagan, M.D. (pediatrician extraordinaire); three adult children and one grandchild

Brian Turner

Age: 47

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 5 years

Education: Penn State University, BS in chemistry

Occupation: Vice President, Technology & Innovation, for a construction materials company

Party Affiliation: Republican

Community Service: EGFFL Coach (2017-18); years of engagement in local church activities including community programs, assisting sick and elderly, teaching children, service production, and board chair leadership.

Why I’m running: To offer the unrepresented moderate to conservative constituents of East Greenwich a reasonable, measured, data driven, and fiscally responsible voice in the management decisions of our town.

Personal: Happily married to my wife Tanya, with two sons who both graduated from East Greenwich High School.

Michael Zarrella

Age: 53

Background: Graduated from Rocky Hill Country Day School, has lived in East Greenwich for decades

Occupation: Criminal defense lawyer

Education: Springfield College, BA in history and political science; University of Quinnipiac School of Law, JD

Party: Democrat

Why I’m running: I think the town’s doing really well and we’ve established a very stabile government in East Greenwich. I’m going to keep running until we get a recreation community center.

Previous elected experience: Town Council 2018-20 and 2020-22

Community service/volunteer work: Served as a coach and assistant coach for a variety of local youth sports teams.

Personal: Married to Leanne. We have three children in or graduates of the EG public schools.

School Committee candidates

(alphabetically)



Nicole Bucka

Age: 44

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 11 years

Occupation: Educator

Education: Rhode Island College, dual certification in special education and English; California State University, English language learner certification; National University, San Bernardino, California, MA in teaching and learning.

Party: Democrat

Why I’m running: I’m just getting started! Thank you, EG residents, for electing me last fall in the special election. I’ve worked hard and achieved a lot, but the first year has had a learning curve even with all my experience. I ask for your support this fall to elect me for a full term.

Previous elected experience: EG School Committee 2021-22

Community service/volunteer work: Two terms as EG Special Education Advisory Committee co-chair, which included serving on the Superintendent Hiring Committee, the School Reopening Committee, and the Strategic Planning Committee.

Personal: I am married to Jim, a teacher at EGHS, and have two sons, both students in the East Greenwich School District.

Justin Cahir

Age: 40 years old

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 4 years

Education: Bryant University, BS in Finance, minor in Economics

Occupation: I’m an executive at a large financial institution which I’ve worked for over 16 years.

Why I’m running: I’ve decided to run to bolster academic excellence and bring leadership, transparency and partnership with parents to EG schools.

Community service/volunteerism: Tee ball manager

Personal: My wife Kristine and I moved to EG four years ago with our two boys, Logan (12) and Saxon (5), primarily for the school system.

Peter Carney



Age: 44

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 7 years

Occupation: Regional Vice President, Caliber Home Loans

Education: University of Richmond, BA in Political Science

Party: Republican

Why I’m running: I have decided to run to fiercely advocate that the EG School District maintain focus on its most fundamental principle: Recognize that the first and greatest concern must be the educational welfare of the students attending the public schools (EGSD Policy 1115).

Community service/volunteer work: Coaching boys and girls teams for the EG Basketball Association; assistant coaching for EG Flag Football; helped organize the 5K / Fun Run fundraiser in support of Frenchtown and Eldredge PTGs in 2018 and 2019; member of the EGHS School Improvement Team

Personal: Married to Jennifer with four children, three attending EGSD schools.

Theresa Daly



Age: 50

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 9 years

Occupation: Business professor and academic coach (both college level); former financial advisor

Education: BA, Social Work; MBA

Party: Republican

Why I’m running: I decided to run for School Committee because we, as residents, taxpayers, and parents, were promised an unmatched education for our children and because politics have become centerstage in the current School Committee, and our students and their educational experiences have suffered.

Previous elected experience: This would be my first elected position

Community service/volunteer work: East Greenwich Education Foundation; Cole Middle School PTG board member; Hanaford Elementary PTG, president; Meadowbrook Farms PTG, president; Hanaford, enrichment teacher; Girl Scouts, troop leader and community service manager; Kent County YMCA, board member; Pajama Program R.I., chair;

Personal: Married to Sean, an EGHS alum, for 17 years; have a 15-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son, and 2 Goldendoodles that think they’re people!

Clare Cecil Karb



Age: 42

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 4 years

Occupation: I worked as a social worker for many years but have been “home” since my oldest kiddo was about 3.

Education: Goucher College, BA; University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MSW

Party: Democrat

Why I’m running: I’m inspired to run because the students in our schools – now more than ever – need an environment that supports and promotes their mental well being. I hope that my training as a social worker will help me to serve as a conduit among stakeholders and an advocate for students in the community.

Community service/volunteer work: I have been active in PTG activities and an in-school volunteer at the schools that my older two children have attended (Hanaford and Meadowbrook), specifically chaperoning field trips, being a Boo Bash car, teacher’s appreciation day, the book fair and other activities. For the coming school year, I’m slated to co-coordinate the “Recycled Reading” program with Hanaford PTG and I’ll be on the PTG board at Meadowbrook coordinating the before school enrichment programs.

Personal: My wife, Rebecca, is an emergency physician with Brown/Lifespan and we have three children, Tess (rising 6th grader) Eloise (rising 3rd grader), and Juniper (rising kindergartener).

Alyson Powell



Age: 46

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 8 years

Occupation: Attorney, stay-at-home parent

Education: Duke University, BA in English and BA in Biological Anthropology and Anatomy; University of Pennsylvania Law School, JD; University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Master of Bioethics

Party: Democrat

Why I’m running: We’ve been through and done so much as a district and a community over the last four years, but there is always more to do. Looking forward to welcoming and working with our new superintendent to hopefully realize a master plan for the future of EG schools.

Elected office experience: EG School Committee, 2018-present

Community service/volunteer work: PTG and classroom parent volunteer; board member of Hands in Harmony, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality and increasing the availability of evidence based music therapy services in Rhode Island.

Personal: I’m married to Dan and we have two daughters, Amelia and Ellie, and ridiculous dog named Iggy

Eugene (Gene) Quinn

Age: 71

How long have you lived in East Greenwich? 46 years

Occupation: I’m a recently retired college professor. I was a member of the full-time math and data science faculties at Stonehill College, and co-director of the actuarial mathematics program.

Education: Providence College, B.S. in Mathematics; URI, M.S. in Experimental Statistics ;URI, Ph.D. in Applied Mathematical Sciences

Party: Democrat

Why I’m running: As a 46-year resident, I have paid several hundred thousand dollars in property taxes. I’m proud of what my taxes helped build, and I want to see that investment preserved.

Previous elected experience: EG School Committee 2018-presen

Personal: Married to Sheila