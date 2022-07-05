2022 General Assembly Races Shape Up

Three General Assembly seats cover East Greenwich – same as before, except different after redistricting earlier this year. Now East Greenwich is wholly part of Senate Dist. 35, which also comprises parts of North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Narragansett, and EG is no longer represented by Sen. Dist. 33. And now EG’s House representation is spilt between Dist. 30 (with has part of West Greenwich) and a smaller part of EG is now in Dist. 24 (with the majority of that district in Warwick). Read more HERE.

For House Dist. 30, Democrat Justine Caldwell of East Greenwich is seeking a third term. Newcomer Amanda Blau, a Republican, has filed to run against Caldwell. Blau lives in West Greenwich.

Evan Shanley, a Democrat, has held the House Dist. 24 seat since 2017. He faces independent challenger Jonathan Martin.

Senate Dist. 35 has been held by Democrat Bridget Valverde for two terms. She faces Republican Doreen Costa and and independent Greg Acciardo. A second Republican who had filed, Nadine Swanson, said she will not run.

Here’s more about the candidates, listed by district and in alphabetical order:

HOUSE DISTRICT 24 (Warwick, East Greenwich)

JONATHAN MARTIN, Independent

[We were unable to reach Mr. Martin – we hope to have that information as soon as possible.]

EVAN SHANLEY, Democrat, incumbent

Age: 35

Background: A graduate of Warwick public schools, Providence College and Columbus School of Law at Catholic University of America.

Why I’m running: There is too much instability and uncertainty on the national level to sit on the sidelines. I want to continue to listen to and work with my neighbors, local leaders, and colleagues in government to build a consensus to address the pressing issues facing our towns and state.

Previous elected positions: State representative for District 24 since 2017.

Family: My wife, Meredith, and children Max (5) and Lucy (1), live in the same neighborhood where both my father and I were raised and spent nearly our entire lives.

HOUSE DISTRICT 30 (East Greenwich, West Greenwich)

AMANDA BLAU, Republican

Age: 32

Background: Grew up in Hopkinton and attended Chariho Regional High School (Class of 2007); West Greenwich resident now.

Occupation: Attorney

Why I’m running: I believe Rhode Islanders deserve a high-quality education system, sustainable economic opportunities, and responsive public servants who advocate for their constituents’ needs while treating everyone with dignity and respect. I want to do everything I can to ensure a bright future for our State and everyone who lives here.

Previous elected office: Chariho School Committee 2010-14



JUSTINE CALDWELL, Democrat, incumbent

Age: 39

Background: Warwick Public Schools – Pilgrim Class of 2000

Occupation: Mom and legislator

Why I’m running: I’m running again for two reasons – to continue my successful advocacy for the district (like getting rid of MedRecycler!) and to make sure our district’s priorities of supporting small businesses, public education, women’s health, and gun safety – all under attack in the US. State legislatures are more important than ever!

Previous elected office: State representative for District 30 since January 2019

Family: Husband David is a small business owner; we have kiddos Escher (10, at Eldredge) and Lulu (7, at Frenchtown).



SENATE DISTRICT 35

GREGORY ACCIARDO, Independent

[Mr. Acciardo has not yet responded to our requests for information. We will add when he does]

DOREEN COSTA, Republican

Age: 57

Background: Lives in North Kingstown

Occupation: Office manager for Dr. James Gallo, MD

Previous elected office: State Rep. Dist 31 from 2010-16; North Kingstown Town Council 2016-18

Why am I running: To help to restore balance in the state Senate.

Family: I am married, have two children and one grandson (the light of my life)

BRIDGET VALVERDE, Democrat, incumbent

Age: 39

Background: Grew up in Connecticut; has lived in North Kingstown for 11 years.

Occupation: state senator and NKSD substitute teacher

Why I’m running: It is an honor every day to fight for the people of this district, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished in the last couple years. And when you look around at our state and our country, the biggest risk we face is sliding backward on some of the most important issues – reproductive rights, common-sense gun laws, and protections for our environment. I’m running to protect the progress we have made, and keep working hard to represent my constituents.

Previous elected office: State senator 2019-present

Family: Husband, Will Valverde, sons, Oscar (9) and Elliot (7) and one pug, Dolly (16 months)

The next step for candidates is to get the required signatures to earn a place on the ballot. Candidates can pick up signature papers July 6 and they must be returned by July 15. In East Greenwich, you can find out more information about elections, including how to register and where you vote, HERE. In Warwick, HERE. In North Kingstown, HERE. Find state election information HERE.