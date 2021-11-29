2021 Turkey Trot Photos and Video

Saturday marked the 10th annual Hill & Harbor Turkey Trot, a chilly but sunny day. Here are the highlights in video and photos. Congratulations to organizer Amy Moore (10 years!), all the participants and the beneficiary, the Glimmer of Hope Foundation, which provides hope and dolls for children facing cancer.
The top finishers of the 2021 Hill & Harbor Turkey Trot, from left, Ian Hopkins (3rd, with a time of 16:56.3) of Hope, John O’Rourke (1st, 16:26.1) of Providence, and Mitchell Dailey (2nd, 16:38.7) of Harrisville..
Turkey Trot finishers.
More Turkey Trot finishers.
Not quite a turkey.
Trotter the Turkey celebrates with a finisher.
The Family Perkins, which has been running the turkey trot since 2014. From left, Josh Perkins, Greg Perkins, Greg Perkins (senior), Andrew Perkins and Elizabeth (Libby) Perkins Doerr.
Posing with the princesses.
Eddie Brobisky of West Warwick poses with Trotter. Brobisky said it had been 20 to 25 years since his last 5K. He was spurred on by his son, who runs for Bridgewater State.
Kim Sheridan, Trotter, Macklin and Marlee Lewia, and Kevin and Caroline Curtin. Sheridan and Curtin are members of CrossFit Gamut.
A Moore family portrait: Doug and (run organizer) Amy Moore with their children, Julia (aka Trotter), Grayson and Sadie.
Charlotte and Silas (5 1/2) show off their squirrel costumes in their second outing. They debuted as squirrels at the Warwick City Park Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving.
Town Council President Mark Schwager and his wife, Patricia Flanagan, both participated.
The start of the 2021 Hill & Harbor Turkey Trot.
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
Great pics and Videos – Great job Amy & friends on another successful turkey trot!
So much fun for our town ! A day of So much happiness (much needed )until you saw an empty “ Pals restaurant “ !!! Well, I guess the turkey trot will have to find a new start spot soon nuf it will be condos