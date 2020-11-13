2021 EGHS Wall Honorees: Revens, McNeil, Dacey & Finn

Above: The Wall of Honor at EGHS can be found in the hallway between the auditorium and the cafeteria.

The East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor Committee has chosen four more people to be honored in an induction ceremony to be held in April 2021.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 ceremony, so next spring there will be a ceremony combining both the 2020 and 2021 classes. Tentatively it will be held in the high school auditorium, but, if conditions warrant, it could be moved out to the football field, weather permitting.

Chosen for induction for 2021 are:

Paul J. McNeil, Class of 1959, a long time Rhode Island social activist and economic justice advocate, who passed away June 3, 2020.

Felicia Piscopio Revens, who graduated from East Greenwich High in January 1980, was actively involved in Avenger sports and is the current owner of Felicia’s Coffee on Post Road.

Michael Dacey, EGHS Class of 1989, who also was active in sports for the Crimson and White, and, who currently runs Dacey Insurance on Main Street.

Mark Finn, Class of 1977 was an outstanding goalie on some outstanding Avenger hockey teams and later played at Cornell. He currently owns ad operates Finn’s Harborside down on Greenwich Cove.

They will be joining the 2020 Class, which includes:

Janet Stevens, a nationally recognized children’s book illustrator, who attended East Greenwich schools

Susan Stevens Crummel (Janet’s sister), a nationally known children’s book author, who graduated in 1966.



Dennis Lynch, also Class of 1966, was good at basketball and golf, who ended up as chairman of Cardtronics, the world’s largest operator of ATMs.

Phil Garvey, Class of 1975, longtime East Greenwich football coach, and a Marine Officer, who served in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Francis J. Pescosolido, M.D., Class of 1968, who started out as an expert in Child Development and Psychology and is currently the Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Brown University.

Mark Gee will be presented with the Appreciation Award for his activity in the town, on the Fire District Commission and as a RI State Senator.

The East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor was founded in 2008. It honors East Greenwich High School graduates, or those who attended East Greenwich Schools, and for some reason did not graduate. This would include those who attended the old East Greenwich Academy, those who attended EG schools but went elsewhere, members of service families (those who went into the service for WW2, Korea, Vietnam and other conflicts).

It is not a Hall of Fame, though there are some members who would be in any Hall of Fame if that were the object. It honors people who have graduated (or see above) and who have gone on to success in life and can serve as a model and inspiration for current students. The committee tries to include people from various occupations, walks of life and volunteer activities. Value is placed on teachers, first responders and service people along with those mentioned above.

If you need more information you may contact Robert Houghtaling, Wall of Honor chairman, at (401) 230-2246.