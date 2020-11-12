The East Greenwich 2020 Veterans Day Parade reminded us that things can be pretty darn normal amidst a global pandemic. For that, we say thanks to veterans and thanks to the parade organizers (Leigh Carney, that means you!).
The East Greenwich 2020 Veterans Day Parade reminded us that things can be pretty darn normal amidst a global pandemic. For that, we say thanks to veterans and thanks to the parade organizers (Leigh Carney, that means you!).
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
0 Comments