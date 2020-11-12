2020 Veterans Day Parade

The East Greenwich 2020 Veterans Day Parade reminded us that things can be pretty darn normal amidst a global pandemic. For that, we say thanks to veterans and thanks to the parade organizers (Leigh Carney, that means you!).

Pack 3. Photo by Sandra Saunders.

Photo by Sandra Saunders.

Photo by Sandra Saunders.

Providence Police Mounted Command. Photo by Sandra Saunders.

Antique fire truck. Photo by Sandra Saunders

Drum line.

Members of the Town Council Caryn Corenthal, Mark Schwager, Renu Englehart, and Mike Zarrella.

John A. Romano, 2018 Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshal, waves to the 2020 crowd.

Bob Lisi, US Navy hurricane hunter in the late 1960s. He recalled flying into Hurricane Camille.

Yoko Chan, 6, with her parents Wen Chan and Atsuko Hirae. Yoko brought her picture for to honor veterans after working on it in her class with Mrs. Simonetti at Meadowbrook Elementary.

 

 

 

