2020: Mystery Sidewalk Riddles Kept Us Guessing

by | Dec 22, 2020

It took a few riddles before I realized this was no one-off project. I would be walking in our neighborhood – we live on the Hill and like many people I was walking a lot last spring – and I would come upon a riddle, then take a few more steps and find the answer. I wish I could say I figured them out before I reached the answer. Alas, most of the time, I did not. But I was utterly delighted every time I came upon one.

I started taking pictures of the riddles and answers, knowing I would share them with all of you at some point. I figured I’d learn who was behind all the riddles but nine months in I still don’t know. I kind of like that. Here are the 10 riddles and their answers that I captured. There were many more over the months. I especially appreciated the seasonality of the riddles. And, sometimes, the placement: the October riddle about the skeleton and the church was right across the street from St. Luke’s and its giant … (spoiler alert) organ.

To you, riddle-master, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you. You brought many needed smiles to my face and, I’m certain, countless others during this pandemic-challenged year.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS