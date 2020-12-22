2020: Mystery Sidewalk Riddles Kept Us Guessing

It took a few riddles before I realized this was no one-off project. I would be walking in our neighborhood – we live on the Hill and like many people I was walking a lot last spring – and I would come upon a riddle, then take a few more steps and find the answer. I wish I could say I figured them out before I reached the answer. Alas, most of the time, I did not. But I was utterly delighted every time I came upon one.

I started taking pictures of the riddles and answers, knowing I would share them with all of you at some point. I figured I’d learn who was behind all the riddles but nine months in I still don’t know. I kind of like that. Here are the 10 riddles and their answers that I captured. There were many more over the months. I especially appreciated the seasonality of the riddles. And, sometimes, the placement: the October riddle about the skeleton and the church was right across the street from St. Luke’s and its giant … (spoiler alert) organ.

To you, riddle-master, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you. You brought many needed smiles to my face and, I’m certain, countless others during this pandemic-challenged year.