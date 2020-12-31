2020 In Photographs

Here’s what 2020 looked like in East Greenwich. Above: One of the most popular photos of 2020 was this one, taken in December by Tim Cure.
Some of the cast members of EGHS’s January 2020 ‘Cinderella’ during rehearsal, when school was still just school.
The EGHS Boys Hockey team was heading into the state finals for the first time in years when their season was stopped by COVID-19.
March 2020
Bobby, Quentin, and Ellie “Dr. Fauci” Sloan of East Greenwich creating face shields for front line workers following the lead of Mike Shunney.
Heartfelt notices for frontline workers on the Correiras’ fence on Frenchtown Road.
A sign of the times in May at Pezza Farms.
EGSD administrators demonstrate some teacher love in a very fun and funny video.
Take out has helped keep many restaurants afloat in 2020.
Town Council delivers meals at Shoreside in April. From right, Community and Parks Director Cathy Bradley, Council President Mark Schwager, Councilor Caryn Corenthal and Councilor Renu Englehart.
The Class of 2020 had a drive-in graduation followed by a car parade through town – two firsts! Credit: Chuck Nadeau
Protesters on First Avenue during a silent vigil for George Floyd in June.
The Kentish Guard Fife & Drum Corps practices on a Wednesday evening in June.
American Legion Post 15 sold its hall in June, following the death of Patty Daniels in 2019 when she was hit by a drunk driver who’d spent the evening at the post.
Students returned for in-person learning in September, the first time in school since March.
EG offered early voting at Town Hall for three weeks before Election Day.
EG’s Maeve Phinney heads the ball during the Girls state championship game. EG won! Credit: Chuck Nadeau
Coach Deb McMullen hugs Alex Mega as the whole team surrounds them following Mega’s state championship-winning goal. Credit: Chuck Nadeau
Andrew Mega and teammates celebrate after he scored during the second overtime against Mt. Hope in the state DII final. Credit: Chuck Nadeau
A COVID-19 glass ornament from Heritage Gifts and Glass.
The scene at Academy Field at sunset in December. Credit: Tim Cure
Pharmacist Tara Higgins gets the vaccine during the first day of EG’s Mid-State Region Vaccine Clinic, Dec. 28.
