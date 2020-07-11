2020 Ballot Set: No Primary, 8 Democrats, 1 Republican

Nomination papers are in, signatures have been verified, and there will be no School Committee primary. Only three of the five Democrats who signed up to run for the School Committee ended up submitting nomination papers: Kevin Murphy, Will Hangan, and Timothy Munoz. Monica Mason earned a place on the ballot as the lone Republican.

Democrat Claire Steggall-Murphy withdrew and Democrat Michael Goldberg did not turn in his nomination papers, according to Town Canvasser Elaine Vespia.

The five incumbent Democrat Town Council members – Mark Schwager, Michael Donegan, Renu Englehart, Caryn Corenthal, and Michael Zarrella – all submitted the needed 50 signatures. With no Republicans in the running for Town Council, the Democratic slate’s reelection is near certain.

On the state level, Sen. Bridget Valverde (Dist. 35), a Democrat, is facing Republican Charles Callanan. House District 30 Rep. Justine Caldwell faces GOP challenger Anthony Giarrusso. Sen. Lou Raptakis (Dist. 33), a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Jose Benitez.

Local contests aside, there will be a primary Sept. 9 to decide the U.S. Dist. 2 Representative ballot for November. On the Democratic side, incumbent James Langevin is facing Dylan Conley. On the Republican side, Donald Robbio faces Robert Lancia. Langevin and Lancia are the endorsed candidates.

