2020-21 School Calendar On Agenda Tuesday

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

The School Committee will hear a third reading on the proposed 2020-21 school calendar that has class starting Aug. 31 and ending June 18 (barring make-up days) at its meeting Tuesday. The committee could vote on the calendar that night.

In many respects, the calendar follows what has become traditional in East Greenwich: starting before Labor Day and one week off in both February and April. In addition, it includes days off for the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur and the Christian holy day of Good Friday.

But what makes it different is that the first week of school would be a complete five days. Traditionally, the school year has started the Wednesday before Labor Day, making for a three-day week followed by a four-day week, with the first full week of school only in week three. The reason is because Labor Day this year is Sept. 7as late as it can be.

By state law, schools must be closed on Primary Day and Election Day.

If you have any comments about the proposed calendar, you are invited to share them with Interim Supt. Frank Pallotta at fpallotta@egsd.net or attend the School Committee meeting Thursday.

Also on the agenda, the School Committee will vote on designating a bargaining team to discuss with the teachers union a policy to allow parents to observe in the classroom. In addition, the panel will hear from school principals and the director of teaching and learning on their budget requests for FY2021.

