2 Nights of Candidate Forums Planned: Questions Needed!

by | Sep 15, 2022

In October, EG News and the EG Chamber of Commerce will be holding two nights of candidate forums at the New England Institute of Technology, sponsored by the EG Rotary Club, and we need your questions.

School Committee and Town Council candidate forums will be held on the evening of Monday, Oct. 3, and forums for our local General Assembly candidates will be held the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 12. The forums will be videotaped so they can be watched on demand.

The forums will resemble candidate forums of the past, with questions culled from those submitted by residents and edited for clarity and length by the EG News team. This is an opportunity to hear the candidates respond in real time to questions of concern to the residents of East Greenwich, which is why we really need your questions! Please submit your question/s for School Committee and Town Council by Friday, Sept. 30. The deadline for the General Assembly questions is Friday, Oct. 7.

 

